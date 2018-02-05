The Russian Ka-32 is known as a workhorse; here it’s in action fighting fires.

Russian Helicopters will deliver seven multi-role Ka-32A11BC helicopters to foreign customers in 2018. The machines are being built at Kumertau Aviation Production Enterprise (KumAPP).

At the end of last December, Russian Helicopters (Booth XXXX) delivered two Ka-32A11BCs to the Fire Department of the Department of Public Safety, Qingdao, China. Two more machines will be handed over to United Helicopters, China, this year.

The first Ka-32A11BC for export in 2018 has already been built at the plant and is being prepared for delivery to Kaan Air, Turkey; the second and third machines will be handed over to the customer this year. Two additional helicopters will be delivered to Southeast Asian countries in 2018.

The medium multi-role coaxial Ka-32A11BC is designed for search and rescue missions and for work at high altitudes, as well as for the most complicated firefighting operations, internal and external cargo transporting, skidding, medical and casualty evacuation, and patrolling and support of special operations.

The Ka-32A11BC can perform lifesaving, wildfire firefighting and high-rise firefighting missions. It is currently used in Russia, Canada, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, China, South Korea, Indonesia and other countries.