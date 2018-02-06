Indonesia has signed a US$77 million contract with Norwegian manufacturer Kongsberg to supply Nasams – the Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System medium-range air defense system.

The contract covers delivery of a complete Nasams system with command posts, radars, launchers, radios and integration, and training and logistics support, Kongsberg says.

Raytheon AIM-120 Amraam missiles fired by the system will be provided in a separate government-to-government agreement between Indonesia and the U.S., Kongsberg adds. The U.S. State Department cleared a sale of 36 Amraams to Indonesia in March 2016. Indonesia will probably order another batch of the missiles to equip the Nasams battery.

Apart from Norway, Nasams is in service with the U.S., Spain, Finland, the Netherlands and Oman.