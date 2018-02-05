Brunei, a tiny sultanate on the island of Borneo, may not be as happening as Florida, but it will be as good a destination as any to learn how to fly and master the Sikorsky Black Hawk helicopter.

The CAE Brunei multi-purpose training center (MPTC) will, for starters, be cheaper and nearer to other Asia-Pacific operators of the Black Hawks. It operates the 3000 Series S-70i simulator, providing an immersive training experience for the full range of pilot training requirements on the aircraft, says general manager Rozman Junaidi.

He says the S-70i simulator started operations with the Royal Brunei Air Force (RBAF) in September 2016.

MPTC operates the simulator as part of the procurement contract for 12 S-70i helicopters Brunei bought from Sikorsky in 2011, with deliveries starting in December 2013 and ending a year later.

“The MPTC is now open for other, friendly operators of the Black Hawk in Asia-Pacific to take advantage of the simulator for their pilots,” he said during a media briefing at the center on Jan. 29 at Bandar Seri Begawan, the capital of the sultanate located on the Borneo island.

Lockheed Martin is also offering the center as an option in its marketing campaign for the helicopters, says Christophe A. Nurit, Asia-Pacific vice president of sales and marketing.

He notes that operators of the UH-60M variant of the Black Hawk will have no difficulties in training on the S-70i simulator, as its avionics and other equipment are similar, apart from certain U.S Army specific items.

Most of the Black Hawk operators now send their pilots to the United States to train on simulators operated by the U.S Army.

Rozman says they are marketing the services to operators in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, one of the biggest users of the Black Hawk, as their prospective customers.

He says Brunei’s reputation as a neutral Islamic country was a great selling point, especially to the Middle East countries. MPTC is a joint venture between CAE and the Brunei finance ministry.

RBAF head of standards and evaluation unit Lt. Col. Johar Abdullah was full of praise for the simulator, especially the 3.6-meter (12-ft.) dome display and high-fidelity CAE Medallion-6000 image generator.

The simulator features chin window coverage, high-resolution projectors, full six-degree-of-freedom (DOF) electric motion system and a three-DOF vibration system to provide realistic cues to the pilots.

“The image displayed is the best one I have seen in my career as a helicopter pilot. If I take a picture in the simulator, for example, [of] the airport here, anyone will have a hard time to say whether it's real or not,” says the 3,000-hr. veteran, who started flying on the Bell 212 helicopter. These were retired in 2014 after all the Black Hawks were delivered.

Johar says the simulator is used for initial basic ground and flight training for new pilots before moving to the real aircraft operated by the Black Hawk training unit, 14 Squadron. Johar and the initial batch of RBAF pilots converting to the Black Hawk had to conduct the same procedures on an S-70i helicopter, as the simulator was not available back then.

“The new guys have it easy," he says. "Otherwise, they will have to spend hours and hours in the hot sun. Here in the simulator, they can do it in a controlled environment.” It takes about three years for a new pilot to join 11 Squadron, the operational Black Hawk unit. RBAF has some 30 pilots qualified for the Black Hawks.

Johar says that apart from new pilots and concurrency training, the S-70i simulator is also used for a range of mission training and rehearsals, including SAR, firefighting, night vision goggle flying, formation flight, winching and stretcher lift, mountain flying, shipboard landings, oil rig platform landing, over-water flight and special missions.

Apart from the S-70i, MPTC also operates the CAE 3000 Series full-flight Level D simulator for the Sikorsky S-92 helicopter. Its customers include Royal Shell Brunei and other offshore operators in the region including Australia, New Zealand and Thailand.

Apart from 12 Black Hawks, RBAF’s other rotary assets include two Bell 206 B3s for rotary training, six Airbus BO105s and a single Bell 214ST, according to the Aviation Week World Aerospace Database. Four older S-70A Black Hawks are in storage.

