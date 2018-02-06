The new E-Logbook works with the Aero-Nexus suite of applications.

Bio-Nexus is introducing the E-Logbook (ELB) at this year’s Singapore Airshow. The ELB is a tablet computer that digitally captures preflight checks done by the pilots and communicates them to the line maintenance crews. It is part of the company’s Aero-Nexus line maintenance mobile, digital workflow.

Using connected tablet computers loaded with the Aero-Nexus applications, the system tightens the control and processing of line maintenance, and increases reliability by reducing risks of human errors.

The system provides continuous, real-time information flow from the flight line to and from the maintenance and operation center, providing live overviews and precise status of all preflight preparation activities.

Initial operational data indicates that the system reduces ground time by 8-15%, which amounts to 1 hr. per day. Planning flexibility and aircraft availability are also improved.

First introduced in 2016, the Aero-Nexus system is deployed with a number of airlines, including Lufthansa, Czech, Israir and Air New Zealand. The system is also undergoing acceptance tests with major Asian airlines. Developed by workflow programming company Bio-Nexus, which specializes in high risk and high cost work environments, the system digitizes the protocols and inspections, and captures data collected by ground crews in the aviation line maintenance and MRO service process.