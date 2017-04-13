Follow Us
Apr 13, 2017
Bombardier Sees Strength In Greater China

Bombardier claims the largest business jet fleet in the whole of Asia with 280 aircraft. At the end 2015 it had a market share of 27%....More
Apr 13, 2017
HNA Guernsey BizAv Company Licensed

A newly established unit in HNA Group’s business aviation empire has received its air operator’s certificate from the civil aviation authority of Guernsey, a British dependency in the English Channel....More
Apr 13, 2017
Flying Colours Adds Mobile Repairs In Singapore

Since opening in Singapore, Flying Colours has increased its capacity across all its interiors service areas, which include preliminary inspections, repair work, modifications and refurbishments....More
Apr 13, 2017
Lufthansa Technik Offers Onboard Wok for VIPs

Lufthansa Technik’s revolutionary induction cooking platform has made it possible to cook a stir-fry in the sky....More
Apr 13, 2017
Business Aviation Pioneer Sees New Opportunities     

Diana Chou, a pioneering woman in Asian business aviation, has combined three of her businesses to form Dragon General Aviation Group....More
Apr 13, 2017
VistaJet Marketer Amy Yang Brings Communicating Skills To Promote AsBAA Goals

A united front and clear message from the industry will help AsBAA tackle increasing problems with airport congestion and infrastructure....More
Apr 13, 2017
Beijing Red Cross Adds A Gulfstream G550

Beijing Red Cross Emergency Medical Center will add a second business jet to its growing air rescue operations—a new Gulfstream G550 specially outfitted for medevac....More
Apr 13, 2017
Gulfstream G650/G650ER Wins China Certification

The world’s longest-range business jet, the Gulfstream G650ER, and the slightly shorter-legged G650 were both awarded type certification by the Civil Aviation Administration of China in February. Both models are here on show at ABACE....More
Apr 13, 2017
Harrods Wants Asian Traffic To London

A significant increase in traffic from China and Asia Pacific to London Luton and London Stansted over the last two years has convinced Harrods Aviation that there’s more to be won....More
