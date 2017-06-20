With small, short-range battery-powered aircraft becoming a reality, attention is turning to larger sizes and whether electric propulsion could enable a resurgence of regional air transportation by reducing operating costs compared to today’s jets and turboprops. But it is hard to make a compelling case for all-electric or hybrid-electric regional aircraft without assuming significant advances in technology, because of the poor energy storage capacity of today’s batteries in ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"NASA Says Airframe Integration Key To Hybrid-Electric Regionals" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.