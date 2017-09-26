General Electric is preparing to run a lightweight megawatt-class power inverter, which is a key step toward development of a viable hybrid-electric aircraft propulsion system. Tests of the liquid-cooled inverter, which will be conducted at GE’s Global Research Center (GRC) in Niskayuna, New York, form the next phase of an accelerating company-wide drive to perfect technology for hybrid-electric, turboelectric and all-electric aircraft. In addition to inverters and other forms of ...