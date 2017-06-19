With ongoing North Korean missile tests and tension in Eastern Europe, the first successful test of the U.S. missile defense shield against an ICBM could not have come at a better time for missile maker Raytheon.

Taylor Lawrence, president of Raytheon Missile Systems, anticipates single-digit growth into the future.

“We’re one of the engines of growth for the company,” he says. The missile shield test was a big win for Boeing, Northrop Grumman and other firms with work on the massive Ground-based Midcourse Defense program. Raytheon’s slice of that program, the Exoatmospheric Kill Vehicle Capability Enhancement-II Block 1, was a central part of the action. The test proved it worked, allowing production of the kill vehicle and Boeing’s Configuration 2 booster to proceed.

On that large national missile defense program, Raytheon is working on the next-generation kill vehicle using technology from the SM-3 IIA program. “As we build that out, we’ll flow technology in back into the SM-3 IIA program at sea and ashore,” Lawrence says. Raytheon sees the portfolio as a family of kill vehicles from the exoatmospheric to the endoatmospheric to terminal capabilities with the Patriot missile defense system and even a next generation of point-defense systems with its SkySceptor, a version of Israel’s David’s Sling program to intercept medium- and long-range rockets.

Raytheon partnered Israel’s Rafael on the 186-mi.-range (300-km) interceptor. Raytheon is also working on a derivative of Rafael’s Iron Dome—the Sky Hunter—that would counter rockets, artillery and mortar fire. “Depending on the class of threat that you’re facing, whether short-range threat or a midrange threat, you’re going to need various layers to defend yourself,” Lawrence says. “Because those could come in in quite high numbers, you need high numbers to defend yourself. So you need a low-cost and affordable capability.”

In March, Poland formally declared its intent to purchase Raytheon’s Patriot missile defense systems, indicating a contract could be signed this fall. Raytheon has been working to entice Poland, offering the lower-cost SkySceptor.

“We have a great offering with Patriot, and we’ve augmented it with SkyCeptor, which is an exciting opportunity to give them a low-cost package that they’ve asked for,” Lawrence says.