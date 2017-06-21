Cirrus SR22 on display at the 2017 at the Paris Air Show.

Lufthansa has placed an order for 25 Cirrus Aircraft SR20s for its primary training fleet.

The aircraft will be used to train pilots for Lufthansa, Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, Eurowings, All Nippon Airways, KLM and the German Luftwaffe.

Deliveries will begin in October and are expected to be completed by February.

“Cirrus Aircraft congratulates Lufthansa Aviation Training and is proud to be its partner in producing world-class airline pilots for years to come,” said Todd Simmons, Cirrus Aircraft’s president of customer experience.

“Today’s forward-thinking airlines and pilot-training programs are realizing the immediate benefits of teaching and learning in the most effective equipment, available uniquely from Cirrus.”

The Cirrus SR series composite aircraft includes the Cirrus Perspective+ flight deck by Garmin, a flight management system keypad controller, an electronic stability and protection system and integrated engine-indication and crew alerting/warning systems.

The SR20 comes in four- and five-seat configurations, is powered by the Lycoming IO-390 215-hp engine and includes the Cirrus parachute system.