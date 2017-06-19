GECAS placed an order for 100 A320neo-family aircraft on the opening day of the Paris Air Show.

Including an earlier commitment for 120 aircraft, the order makes the leasing company the third-largest A320neo customer, following IndiGo and AirAsia. IndiGo has commitments for 430 A320neos and A321neos while AirAsia has 403 of the aircraft on order, 100 of which are A321neos. GECAS President and CEO Alec Burger did not disclose the split between the two models in the latest order, but Airbus sales chief John Leahy pointed out that there is flexibility to change between versions. According to Burger, GECAS has not committed to the A321LR, the long-range version of the A321neo that Airbus hopes will become popular on thin long-haul routes.

Airbus Commercial Aircraft President Fabrice Brégier pointed out that Airbus now has 60% of the narrowbody market and has strong lessor support for its products. Leahy quipped that he considers the newly launched 737-100 as no competition for the A321neo because “it has fewer seats and a lot less range.” Therefore, he argues that the aircraft will “compete with the [737]-9.” GECAS is also among the launch customers for the 737-10.

Not surprisingly, GECAS will equip the aircraft with CFM International Leap 1B engines. Deliveries of the aircraft will start in 2020 and continue through 2024.