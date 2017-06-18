CFM International is confident of winning certification for 180-min. ETOPS for both the Leap-1A and -1B engines later this month, marking significant final development milestones for the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX propulsion programs.

“All the reports have been delivered and approved and the lights are all green for EASA/FAA certification. The job is done,” says CFM program executive vice president and general manager François Bastin. Engine ETOPS clearance at this early stage of Leap service is a key achievement, he adds. Although versions of the CFM56 have previously been cleared for ETOPS operations, the double 180-min. certificate for the Leap-1A/B is the first time this level has been accomplished virtually concurrently with entry into service.

Pratt & Whitney, which competes with the PW1100G against the Leap on the A320neo family, meanwhile, is optimistic of clearing the geared engine for 120-min. ETOPS sometime in the fourth quarter of this year.

Since the first Leap-1A-powered A320neo entered service in August 2016, some 67 are now in service, including the first handful of A321neos. Deliveries of the initial Leap-1B-powered Boeing 737 MAX are also under way, with two aircraft now in service. Flight tests of the first Leap-1C-powered Comac C919 began on May 5.

CFM’s backlog has meanwhile increased to more than 14,500 engines, representing eight years of production. Despite record-setting deliveries of 1,600 engines in 2016, the bulk of which were CFM56s, the GE-Safran joint venture has seen the backlog increase with 1,193 new orders worth US$16.5 billion placed so far in 2017. Up until the eve of the Paris Air Show, the order tally for this year has been made up of 887 Leap engines and 306 CFM56 units.

“We are looking at an equally aggressive year for 2017 in terms of deliveries,” says CFM executive vice president Allen Paxson, who notes that the installed fleet has grown to more than 24,000. Overall, some 1,900 production engines will be delivered this year, of which 500 will be Leap models. CFM, which has so far taken orders for more than 12,500 Leap engines, expects to be producing 2,000 engines per year by 2020.

Noting that CFM is close to overcoming the impact of the recent Leap-1B low-pressure turbine production-quality issues that briefly halted 737 MAX flight tests last month, Bastin adds that “this is an extremely stressful and hard ramp-up that no one has done in the industry before. It is like an Ironman Triathlon.” Despite some manufacturing-yield issues that have also slowed the supply of some engines to Airbus, Bastin says, “We are skirting with being right on schedule with Airbus deliveries,” although he concedes the engine maker is still off by “just a handful of engines.”