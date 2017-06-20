The proliferation of MANPADS (man-portable air defense systems) increased dramatically in recent years, leaking from collapsed nations such as Libya as well as from groups backed by the likes of Iran and North Korea. As MANPADS are available for sale on the black market, they appear in conflict zones throughout the world and in the hands of criminal organizations. The growing threat drives military and government agencies to turn to proven countermeasures to protect their air.

Flares are the most common, but are not as effective against modern threats, which require more complex and expensive systems, integrating early-warning sensors and flare dispensers.

Such systems were developed by the Israeli company Bird Aerosystems, which has teamed with Airbus to develop and field the AMPS-MV on helicopters and aircraft. Airbus is marketing the systems to its customers in Europe and the Middle East, while Bird is responsible for sales to the rest of the world, including the U.S. government and the United Nations, which have integrated this missile protection system and countermeasures in non-U.S. aircraft (such as Mi-8 and other Russian planes), where original U.S. technology cannot be used.

The system also includes the Missile Approach Confirmation Sensor (MACS)—a dome-shaped active (radar) sensor that is activated instantly upon any detection of the Airbus MILDS missile warning sensor. The radar detects and tracks the incoming missile, providing verification that the threat is real. Only then are flares released to defeat the threat. In the future, Bird plans to integrate a laser beam to defeat the target by infrared deception. The system has demonstrated its reliability and low false alarm rate, recording thousands of flight hours without any false alarms. Such reliability was the basis upon which Israel’s civil aviation authority provided Bird the certification to operate flare-based countermeasure systems with civilian aircraft. According to company officials, Aeroshield can also be used with narrowbodies or widebodies, including the Airbus A320 and A380 and Boeing 737 and 777; it can be easily transferred between different aircraft.

Bird has recently unveiled a pod-based variant of the system known as Aeroshield that comprises AMPS-MV and a choice of flares and/or the Self-Protection Radar Electro-Optical System directional infrared countermeasures system (Spreos DIRCM) made by Bird, making Aeroshield the only pod solution that supports protection by both DIRCM and flares. The pod is attached to the belly of civil aircraft or helicopters, providing countermeasure capabilities to VIP airplanes. Bird has recently completed the testing and certification of the pod, which is currently used on a presidential VIP Boeing 737 belonging to an African nation.

The growing demand for DIRCM is evident especially in the VIP sector, where business jets and other VIP planes and helicopters are equipped with these countermeasures to mitigate potential threat they may face on domestic or international flights. Transport planes and tankers operating from forward locations are also becoming popular platforms, particularly where nonflammable, nonexplosive solutions are required.

Another system developed in Israel is MUSIC, from Elbit Systems. MUSIC also comes in several sizes and shapes, variously adapted to military fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft as well as to civilian planes such as airliners, cargo planes and business aircraft used for VIP transport.

Elbit Systems developed its countermeasures using cutting-edge laser-based DIRCM technology. The system is integrated permanently on aircraft or used on demand, utilizing a fully enclosed, pod-type installation that operates automatically throughout the flight.

For use on civilian (and VIP) aircraft, DIRCM systems must be certified to civilian standards for each specific model, thus enabling VIPs to fly from and to every destination they want. While heads of state and other statespersons can relax with such sophisticated countermeasures on their planes, ordinary rich people can’t obtain these VIP devices, which are exportable only to approved government users.

According to Elbit Systems, MUSIC is certified on 24 different platforms, serving a global fleet of 130 aircraft, operated by 16 customers. These systems have accumulated more than 30,000 operating hours, some on civilian aircraft, protecting commercial airlines and VIP planes.