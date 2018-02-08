Comac is now targeting 2021 for first delivery of its C919 airliner, while the Chinese state company’s consortium with United Aircraft Corp. (UAC) has requested proposals for engines for the CR929 widebody airliner. The C919 delivery objective represents a one-year slip from an unannounced target of 2020 Comac was aiming for in 2017. But by opting to publicly state its schedule, Comac is exhibiting greater confidence in achieving it. The first of six planned C919 prototypes is ...