Described by CEO Tom Enders as a “win-win-win situation for everyone,” Airbus’s unparalleled agreement to acquire a majority stake in the C Series aircraft without paying anything is both the deal of the century for the European giant and a lifeline for Bombardier. Airbus will bring its sales and marketing muscle to the C Series orderbook and its supplier management clout to procurement and production, while its global product support is expected to boost the confidence of ...