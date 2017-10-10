Textron is now taking orders for the $35 million Citation Hemisphere.

Textron Aviation is opening the order book for its new large-cabin Citation Hemisphere at this year’s show.

The company has received interest for the $35 million aircraft, its largest aircraft to date, from large fleet operators, corporate operators and individuals, according to Rob Scholl, Textron Aviation senior vice president of sales and marketing.

“The order book is open,” Scholl said. The company announced the clean-sheet aircraft in 2015.

A mock-up of the aircraft will be displayed at the show.

A decision on whether to build the jet at the company’s west facility in Wichita or inside the former Beechcraft campus on the city’s east side has not been decided.

The Hemisphere is a new market for the company and a natural one in which customers can move up into the large aircraft, said Scott Ernest, Textron Aviation president and CEO.

The Citation Latitude, Citation Longitude and Hemisphere allow customers to move up into larger jets and stay in the Cessna family.

“We’re staying to the plan,” Ernest said.

Hemisphere development activities are underway.

Textron Aviation completed wind-tunnel testing using a 6% scale model made of a special alloy in order to retain its strength during testing at low temperatures.

Work on the Hemisphere will increase as work on the company’s new Citation Longitude moves forward and achieves certification later this year or in early 2019.

First flight is scheduled for 2019.

The aircraft will include Honeywell avionics, Safran Silvercrest engines and three cabin zones, and will have a maximum range of 4,500 nm with four passengers, a Mach 0.90 maximum speed and a 5,000-ft. maximum cabin altitude.