Business jet traffic is set for another record year at Honqiao and Pudong International airports in Shanghai, China, where the FBOs are run by the Hawker Pacific Business Aviation Service Center.

“September traffic was up 11-1/2 percent year-on-year,” says HPBASC general manager Carey Matthews. “This is our busiest year ever.” Traffic is about half international and half domestic, he says, with the growth being driven by the strength of the Chinese economy.

HPBASC, a joint venture between Hawker Pacific and the Shanghai Airport Authority, is expanding its facilities at Hongqiao with a 48,000-sq.-ft. hangar that Matthews expects will be ready in time to accommodate exhibits at the ABACE business aviation show next April – which is hosted by the FBO.

In other news, HPBASC’s FBO at Pudong, which doesn’t have a standalone building but is based around the VIP lounge in Terminal 2, in late August began offering full CIQ (customs, immigration and quarantine) services. Parking for business jets had earlier been increased from six to 24 slots to accommodate growing demand.

Shanghai is the only major city in China with two airports that handle business jets, notes Matthews.