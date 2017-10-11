Pratt & Whitney Canada’s FAST is turnkey technology that not only addresses diagnostics and prognostics, but continues to expand – capturing, analyzing and wirelessly sending full-flight engine and aircraft data, according to Tim Swail, vice president of customer programs.

FAST (Flight Acquisition Storage and Transmission) is the brainchild of Pratt & Whitney. It was designed to record a wide range of engine and aircraft data that is downloaded upon landing, allowing a rapid and encrypted aircraft health report and generating automatic alerts of possible events.

“It saves time and money and lowers pilot workload, extends the TBO and keeps the fleet operating,” said Swail.

The FAST solution enables customers to optimize maintenance schedules to reduce operating costs and workload, and to improve maintenance predictability. Customers interested in activating the wireless functionality of FAST may obtain SIM cards compatible with the technology.

There have been numerous upgrades since its introduction in 2011. For example, today raw information is downloaded upon landing to P&WC via cellular technology, and within 15 minutes it is delivered to the customer’s server, along with guidance and recommendations.

According to Swail, more than 90% of the P&WC 307A engines on the Falcon 7X are FAST-equipped, and STCs have also been awarded to the new Grand Caravan 208B single-engine turboprop, the Latitude business jet and the twin-engine Leonardo AW139 helicopter. There are STCs as well for Bombardier’s Learjet 60 and the Beech King Air series 200 and 300.

There are, further, FAST systems on Falcon’s 7X and 8X as well as the latest variants of the 2000LX. The most recent FAST application is for Gulfstream’s new G500, using the FAST backend data center. “It was a big win for us,” added Swail.

The most recent FAST-related innovation is an oil analysis clinical trial that kicked off a year ago. The in-house program, claims P&WC, is a tenfold improvement of the current state of oil analysis, and combined with data collected by FAST, it allows greater predictability. The oil analysis and FAST are both part of the P&WC engine health management suite.

More than 5,000 customers are participating free in the trials. “We collect samples, go through analysis and diagnosis, and act on items leading to proactive maintenance,” explained Swail. “We’re moving into a fully operational mode as we add more engines over the next two years and as we have more information on each product.”

P&WC is adding several new FAST STCs, and at this point some 1,200 aircraft are already using the technology on fixed-wing turboprops and business jets and helicopters. “We are on a transformative journey to become more proactive and preventive as the program expands,” noted Swail.