Embraer’s enhanced Phenom 300E boasts a very nice cabin – and behind it is a NICE HD cabin management and in-flight entertainment system from Lufthansa Technik’s Original Equipment Innovation product division.

Lufthansa Technik says the election of NICE HD by Embraer is another vote of confidence in the system’s advanced technology, design and innovative features. Designed by Lufthansa Technik and customized exclusively for Embraer, the latest NICE HD provides passengers with features superior to those of any other solution in the segment, it adds.

A unique Graphical User Interface, co-developed with Embraer, allows full cabin control as well as custom user-selected backgrounds that can be easily saved into the system. It supports wireless streaming to PEDs, including the interactive NICEview MOBILE moving map and NICEmedia applications.

A custom audio system, with new amplifiers and speakers, was specifically designed by Lufthansa Technik for cabin installations and produces unmatched audio performance, the company says. The system also includes custom-built fold-down monitors.

Embraer​ will offer the system in audio only and audio-video configurations.