Milano Linate Prime is the first FBO in Italy, with more than 21,000 movements in 2016.

As business aviation traffic grows in Milan, two new hangars are planned in addition to the 10 already at Milan Linate airport, and a new FBO is opening to handle visitors at the Milan Malpensa international airport.

Operating both airports is SEA Prime, with a brand formed in 2015 following the acquisition by SEA of the companies ATA Ali Trasporti Aerei and ATA Ali Servizi and the rebranding and restyling of the Milano Linate Prime business aviation airport.

Milano Linate Prime has been attracting an increasing number of passengers. August traffic grew 14% year-on-year, and in September more than 600 movements were handled in the weekend of the Italian Grand Prix as drivers, teams, sponsors and spectators took advantage of its proximity to the event, with many utilizing the helicopter link between the airport and the Monza Autodrome.

Another 620 movements were handled at the end of September for the Design and Fashion Week shows.

“These figures confirm the ‘bleasure’ connotation of traffic in Milan, which combines a business trip with a pleasure trip in and around Milan and Lombardy,” the company says.

Milano Prime is now readying for the new FBO at Malpensa. “Milan is increasingly becoming a compulsory stop on global itineraries in sectors such as design, fashion and innovation and is now competing to host the European Medicines Agency [EMA]. With Milano Malpensa Prime so close to Switzerland and numerous tourist spots in Lombardy, we will be offering another exclusive gateway to the city and the heart of Europe,” says Chiara Dorigotti, General Manager of SEA Prime.

The Milano Malpensa Prime project includes a new facility of some 1,200 sq. meters for welcoming passengers and crews, an FBO, a dedicated apron (more than 10,000 sq. meters) and a 5,000-sq.-meter hangar that is already operational.

Milano Malpensa Prime is expected to be open and fully operational in 2018.