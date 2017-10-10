In 1983, Joan Sullivan Garrett was serving as a critical-care flight nurse and chief medical officer aboard an emergency helicopter medical flight, responding to the report of a remote, rural traffic accident in Arizona. “Tommy,” an eight-year-old boy, died as a result of injuries that could not be diagnosed quickly enough by the dirt road in the mountains.

“Had EMS been more linked in, the outcome might have been different,” she says. In parallel she realized that many more lives could be saved when emergencies happen in remote locales if responders had greater access to critical-care medical expertise and state-of-the-art equipment. And what could be more remote than flying at 30,000 ft.?

Less than two years later, in 1985, Garrett’s entrepreneurial “MedAire” became a reality. Now, more than 30 years and more than a million calls later, MedAire is the leading global provider of 24/7 medical and security assistance, medical kits and equipment and crew medical training. It receives more than 3,000 calls a month, and can link emergencies in the sky with up to 100 doctors in centers in Phoenix (Arizona), Johannesburg and Beijing using telemedicine and even video.

Today, MedAire serves more than 75% of the Fortune Top 100 companies, corporate flight departments and charter management companies. Additionally, it works with over 150 airlines and half the world’s super yachts. One of the key differentiators is an unparalleled global footprint to best assess, assist and advise clients and crew – whatever may happen, wherever they travel. “No one can do what we do,” says Garrett.

Perhaps the most singular point in MedAire’s history came in the early ’90s when Gulfstream Aerospace elected to include MedAire’s services (MedLink, medical training, first aid kits and subsequently automated external defibrillators [AEDs]) as a value-added package with every aircraft sold. No greater endorsement could be made – leading to the practice of establishing similar programs with other manufacturers and creating a “Gold Standard” for the industry as a whole.

Later, in 2001, it was Garrett’s testimony before Congress that led to the FAA’s requiring U.S. airlines to carry automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and enhanced emergency medical kits (EMKs) on all domestic and international flights. The regulation went into effect in 2004.

MedAire now operates as the Aviation and Maritime arm of International SOS, the world’s leading medical and travel security assistance company. It continues to expand and evolve its services, including comprehensive security solutions that provide security assistance, airspace assessments, air travel safety briefings, information and advice to mitigate risk at destination, and access to MedAire’s 24/7 global network of security experts, local providers and logistics personnel.

