Lord’s expertise in subsystems such as engine mountings puts the company in a good position to see how cost pressures affect the entire supply chain

Regular NBAA attendees who pride themselves on never forgetting a face may be in for a challenge this week.

“This will be my first NBAA in quite a while,” says Becky Williams, who took over the role of president of Lord Corporation’s aerospace and defense division in June. Williams spent five years as president of the company’s Asian business and before that was working in the automotive sector. But the new job feels like a return to her roots.

“I’ve been with Lord for 38 years,” she says, “and the first part of my career was all about aerospace. I went to many NBAAs, so I’m looking forward to being back, seeing a lot of old friends and familiar faces, as well as meeting a lot of new people. And I’m excited to be back in the aerospace business – where a lot is still the same, and a lot has changed.”

The similarities Williams has noted are to do with relationships – both personal and corporate – and what she terms “the importance of customer intimacy.” The differences are primarily around the increasing dominance of the bottom line.

“What’s been a gradual change, but having been gone and coming back feels a little more like a step change, is the importance of affordability,” she says. “When I entered the industry it was all about performance: higher, faster, further was what was valued. Now it’s more about, ‘I can give you that same performance at a lower cost’.”

In the business aviation sector, the same factors are in play, but the effects may not yet be felt as strongly as elsewhere in the aerospace industry.

“It happens a little bit later in bizjets, but we’re seeing the same thing,” she says. “Companies that buy business jets are under profit and cost pressure.”

It is a pattern Williams has seen before, and while the analysis may sound downbeat, she believes the aviation sector will weather the storms more easily than some other industries.

“All this happened in automotive ahead of it happening in aerospace,” she says. “The OEMs flowed down very severe price and cost controls on their supply base, which caused a lot of consolidation and loss of strength. I see that same thing now happening in aerospace, at a different intensity because there’s more regulation and more reliability and safety issues, so it doesn’t come quite as hard and quite as fast – but it’s similar.”

Among the challenges for a business in Lord's position – the company is best known in aerospace for its engine-mount and vibration-control systems, where it supplies OEMs and has its own supply-chain to manage – is absorbing some of these pressures. But there are limits to how much help any company can give.

“It really is our responsibility to find the right balance between truly changing the way we do things to lower our costs, and meeting all of our customers’ expectations by just cutting our prices,” she says. “In automotive, we saw suppliers who were so desperate to keep their business that they only cut their price, and they put themselves out of business. They were thinking, ‘The OEM will take care of me, and won’t let me go too far.’ Well, actually, the OEM doesn’t have time to take care of your business. If you can’t truly figure out a way to lower your costs, then you’re probably going to have to get out.”

Lord has been part of the new wave of consolidation, but its acquisitions have helped move the company into adjacent technologies. Growth will be achieved by increasing the percentage of equipment the company supplies to each aircraft: so its purchase of the French avionics supplier Fly By Wire will help increase that share as well as offering opportunities to lower costs.

“The main reason we bought Fly By Wire is because we have high share in our legacy business,” Williams says. “Their product is different to what we’ve been making. But we can leverage the relationships, and to some extent the fixed cost base that we have, in management, sales and marketing.

“Fly By Wire has been very focused on the European market, and one of the key things we want to do is globalize that business,” she continued. “Fly By Wire had not approached bizjet manufacturers in the U.S. – they just didn’t have the resources to extend that far – so we’re looking to expand the application of FBW technology [in the business-aviation sector], particularly cockpit inceptors and controls.”