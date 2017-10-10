Chad Anderson, president of the Jetcraft international aircraft sales, marketing and ownership strategies consultancy, is enthusiastic. “We are very optimistic looking forward at this stage. I would venture to guess we are exiting the recession.”

Adds Jetcraft Chairman Jahid Fazal-Karim: “We are finally entering several years of steadier, healthier growth and expanding revenues. This new business cycle should shape our industry for years to come.”

Jetcraft’s latest forecast sees a growth in the global business aviation installed base from just over 21,000 aircraft today to 28,000-plus (net retirements) in 2026, growing 33% during the forecast period. This will require 8,349 unit deliveries representing $252 billion in revenues (based on 2017 pricing).

Bombardier will reacquire the highest revenue market share over the forecast period, with 29.2%, while Cessna maintains the top position for unit deliveries, at 27.3%, the forecast says.

The Large Jet category will constitute 31% (2,589 units) of the total unit delivery, accounting for more than 63% of total revenue.

Anderson says the number of pre-owned jets on the market is coming down, “and for the first time in a long time we now have a common occurrence of more than one buyer for one airplane.” Driving this, he says, are aircraft that are correctly priced, marketed and relatively young and regulatorily compliant.

Jetcraft has been doing well from that demand. “At the end of the third quarter we are ahead of or on track to exceed our results from 2016, which was a record year for Jetcraft. So year-to-date, we’ve now closed just over a billion dollars’ worth of aircraft across 67 units and all model types. Fifty percent of transactions are in the large cabin aircraft models.”

Anderson believes that incredible levels of depreciation seen since 2008 are due to that fact that business jet prices ran up 56% over the past 10 years at levels that could not be sustained. “Today, we’ve kind of had a reset. Call it a new beginning,” he says. “You are going to see much more natural levels of depreciation as the forecast sees pricing rising at a much more modest 16% by 2026.

“We’re basing our modesty on the fact that all of us, manufacturers included, have learned a lot of lessons on how to not oversupply a market, and how to correctly present inventory,” he says.