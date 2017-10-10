Despite closing its corporate flight department and disposing of nearly all its executive jets, General Electric is bullish on business aviation.

GE Aviation expects its Business & General Aviation business (BGA) to hit $1 billion in revenues in five years after pumping a similar amount into developing the GE Passport engine for the Bombardier Global 7000 and the largely 3D-printed Advanced Turboprop that aims to topple Pratt & Whitney Canada’s PT6 from its leading position.

The closure of the 75-year-old corporate flight department is completely unrelated to GE’s business aviation goals, says Brad Mottier, vice president and general manager of BGA. He emphasized to ShowNews that he plays no decision-making role in deciding transportation policy at the corporate level; instead he is running a business dedicated to serving a particular sector of the aviation industry.

Under the leadership of CEO Jeff Immelt, GE as a corporation has struggled with poor financial performance for the last two quarters. There is increasing pressure on incoming CEO John Flannery to improve profitability after he takes the corporate reins on Jan. 1.

“As we have said, we are executing on a plan to take out $2 billion in cost by the end of 2018,” a corporate GE spokesperson said in a statement. “Starting Sept. 20, we are reducing the Corporate Air Transport services and will use charter companies as needed.”

Its current fleet of 13 fixed-wing aircraft includes a Boeing Business Jet and executive jets from Bombardier, Gulfstream and Textron. GE will retain its helicopter operations; it is also keeping its HondaJet and will add a second in January for short-range trips.

The HondaJet is staying on because unlike the other aircraft it is not based at corporate HQ on the East Coast for VIP travel. Instead, it is a crucial part of GE Aviation’s supply chain, regionally based in Cincinnati and linking a network of production sites as GE ramps up to fulfill orders for more than 12,000 CFM Leap engines.

Says Mottier: “We're the first business within GE to have our own aircraft regionally based, and it's turned out to be a huge success. It’s already saving the company money.”