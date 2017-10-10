The numbers are in: GE Aviation, the first corporate user of the HondaJet, says the diminutive business aircraft is boosting productivity and saving it money compared with flying on the airlines.

GE Aviation put the first of two HondaJets into service toward the end of April, and is logging dramatic benefits in productivity and efficiency as the aircraft whisks executives between sites in the company’s newly built supply chain.

“We have well over 300 hr. on it already,” says Brad Mottier, VP and general manager of GE Aviation’s business and general aviation and integrated systems operation. “It’s flown more than 600 passengers and covered more than 100,000 mi. And I think the most legs that we had on one trip was 11.”

Ramping up production of the airline CFM Leap engine – more than 12,000 are on order – has meant developing new processes and materials such as additive manufacturing and carbon matrix composites, and building new factories in the eastern half of the U.S. to feed the assembly lines. “The HondaJet fits neatly into this high-tech supply chain.

“Sixty percent of the flights are for our supply chain. We have identified about 20 GE Aviation supply chain sites within striking distance of Cincinnati, so we assigned the Honda Jet.”

“We’re flying the heck out of it, probably using four times the cycles than any other owner,” says David Joyce, vice chair of GE and president and CEO of GE Aviation.

“In fact the efficiency is quite extraordinary,” he explains. For example, Cincinnati-based manufacturing executives visiting Batesville, Mississippi, used to be faced with an all-day trip, flying by airlines to Memphis, Tennessee, and then driving to Batesville. “They would be lucky to get back the same night,” says Joyce. But the HondaJet gets them there that morning, allows them to leave the plant before lunch for meetings in Ellisville, Mississippi, flies on to Auburn, Alabama, and returns to Cincinnati that day.

Those four meetings represent a week’s worth of travel by airline, Joyce notes. “The HondaJet is proving extraordinarily efficient for the supply chain.”

At the current rate, GE’s aircraft will become the highest-time HondaJet this October, says Mottier.