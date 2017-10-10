The G600’s new cross section provides 7 in. more cabin width, 8 in. more floor width and 2 in. more cabin height than the G550. Cabin volume is nearly 13% larger.

Gulfstream Aircraft’s fifth and final G600 test aircraft made its maiden flight Aug. 29, less than nine months since the G600 flight-test program began.

The aircraft is outfitted with a complete interior to serve as a testbed for all cabin systems. Testing will be done to evaluate comfort, layout, noise, ergonomics, functionality, passenger interaction and appliance reliability.

“The goal of including a production aircraft in our flight-test program is to ensure we deliver the most functional, comfortable and reliable cabin environment for our customers,” Gulfstream President Mark Burns said. “Our extensive testing will validate design and performance, so we can provide a cabin that exceeds expectations.”

The G600’s five test aircraft have accumulated more than 180 flights and 790 flight hours. Certification is expected in 2018. To date, 10 aircraft are flying in concurrent G500 and G600 flight-test programs.

The G600 is designed for a maximum range of up to 6,200 nm, to hold up to 19 passengers and have a maximum operating speed of 617 kt.

When Phebe Novakovic, chairman and CEO of Gulfstream’s parent company, General Dynamics, announced development of the G500 and G600 in October 2014, she forecasted certification of the G600 in 2018 and customer deliveries in 2019. Now Gulfstream officials believe they’ll be delivering aircraft by the end of next year.

More than 150 flights have been completed with 650+ flight hours being logged. Do the math. The aircraft is so mature that the average flight is 4.4 hr. in duration. Now high-speed flutter and envelope expansion is complete. Loads testing is nearly complete. Low-speed and airport performance testing, including stalls, flight control functionality and steep approach validation, is complete. In May, Gulfstream pilots flew the third G600 test aircraft 13 hr., 5 min., just two weeks after its first flight.

The rapid maturation of the G600, as the second member of the GVII family, capitalizes on Gulfstream’s large-scale investment in computer-aided design, wind tunnel testing and ground labs for the G500 and G600 development programs. So, many tasks that used to be undertaken concurrently with flight-test programs are now being accomplished months, even years, ahead of first flight. Gulfstream’s flight-test campaigns now focus mainly on validating performance projections and systems functionality rather than working to define the final configuration of production aircraft.