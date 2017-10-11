Twin Otter conversion and modification specialist Ikhana Aircraft Services has received FAA approval for new upgrades that will increase engine performance for some models and improve pilot situational awareness.

As the latest part of its long-running effort to inject new life into the rugged twin turboprop, the Murietta, California-based company has been awarded an STC to re-engine the DHC-6-100/-200 series with Pratt & Whitney Canada’s PT6A-27 in place of the baseline PT6A-20. The change includes authorization to operate at 50 PSI (620 shp) of available torque, which provides improved performance especially under hot day, high-pressure altitude conditions. “Not all DHC-6-100/-200 operators benefit from increased payload, but they all want better performance,” says Ikhana president and CEO John Zublin.

The FAA has also approved an Ikhana program to modify the Twin Otter with the Astronics Max-Viz EVS 2300 enhanced vision system sensor, which provides crews with improved situational awareness when flying during day or night in adverse weather conditions. The EVS combines a long-wave infrared un-cooled thermal image blended with a visible light sensor. The blended black and white, dual field of view image is presented on any cockpit video-capable display. A separate color HD-compatible camera feed (720 x 480) can be displayed in the cabin, switched on in the cockpit or recorded.