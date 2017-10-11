Bombardier’s Smart Services program is available on used aircraft, like this 2003 Challenger 604.

Bombardier has launched a new “Smart Services” program, giving business jet customers an expanded menu of coverage choices based on their needs.

For the first time, the program is available on used as well as new aircraft and includes unscheduled maintenance and landing gear overhaul as part of the coverage.

The program builds on its Smart Parts program that gives customers a cost-per-flight-hour service and predictability of the cost of parts. Now labor costs are also included.

The Smart Services program was in response to customer feedback.

Bombardier is offering the program to owners of any Bombardier business jet with up to 20 years of service, as well as to new aircraft coming off the production line.

Customers have the option of including cabin system components and labor costs on scheduled and unscheduled maintenance related to parts removal from normal operations. It is offering enrollment in the program at a flat rate.

“We felt at the start of this year that we needed to relook at these programs,” said Bill Molloy, Bombardier vice president of aftermarket sales and commercial strategy. “We feel like we hit the mark on what our customers have asked us.”

For one, they wanted more choices and the flexibility to choose from an à la carte menu of coverage, Molloy said.

About 1,500 aircraft are currently signed up for Bombardier’s Smart Parts program.

“This is for us a new level of flexibility,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Bombardier Business Aircraft vice president and general manager of customer experience. “We want to provide predictability to our customers.”

Based on data from Bombardier’s former Smart Parts program, aircraft on the program have higher resale values and spend less time on the market, Gallagher said.

The program allows customers to know where the parts are coming from, that the parts are of the highest quality and that they are covered by a warranty in the marketplace, he said.