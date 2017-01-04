In November 2016, Derka and LR Systems announced the testing and certification of the world’s largest laser coating removal (LCR) robot, available in four sizes and capable of servicing the Airbus A380. The 20-kW CO 2 laser evaporates and combusts the paint, providing an alternative to chemical removers, abrasion or media blasting.

The LCR is set for production at the end of the third quarter of 2017.

​Derka, which provides business assurance services, is involved in the evaluation of the safety, component testing and factory acceptance testing on-site of the installation of the LCR robot.

