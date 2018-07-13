Connect With Us
Inside MRO

Aviation Week & Space Technology - Inside MRO July, 2018

Volume 180 issue 28

Maintenance Check

Jul 13, 2018
Article
Inside MRO

MRO Market Keenly Interested In Midlife Aircraft, Midsize Airframes  

Our cover package tackles two middle-market hot topics: midlife aircraft and mid size airframes....More

Safety & Regulatory

Jul 13, 2018
Article
Inside MRO

Hard Brexit ‘Big Problem’ For UK And U.S., Warns Former FAA Chief  

“The reality is this is a big deal for U.S. aerospace manufacturing because what happens in March 2019 is that the United Kingdom will no longer have a regulatory regime under the European Union.”...More
Jul 13, 2018
Article
Inside MRO

Aligning Mechanic Training and Testing Standards  

Should aviation maintenance-technician training correlate to testing? An aviation rulemaking advisory committee working group tasked with developing a new Aviation Maintenance Technician (AMT) Airman Certification Standard thought so....More
Jul 13, 2018
Article
Inside MRO

Brazil Updates Regulation Governing Mechanic Licensing  

The new Brazilian Civil Aviation Regulation No. 65 replaces the correlating section previously found in the Brazilian Regulation of Aeronautical Homologation....More
Jul 13, 2018
Article
Inside MRO

Questioning Repair Station Letter of Compliance Application ‘Requirement’  

A notice of proposed rulemaking justified the mandate based on the letter’s long-time existence as “an essential part of the application process.”...More

ARSA Update

Jul 13, 2018
Article
Inside MRO

Safety Is Prime Directive Of Aviation Regulators, Operators, Maintainers  

It’s pretty clear that the target of everything done by industry or agency should be somehow connectible to improving or maintaining safety....More

Farnborough Airshow

Jul 13, 2018
Article
Inside MRO

What To Expect At Farnborough  

Expect the airframe OEMs to make a splash given their new linkups, as well as new technologies like blockchain to be front and center....More

Aircraft

Jul 12, 2018
article
Inside MRO

Can Boeing Sell NMA For Less and Make It Up In Aftermarket?  

Why plans for Boeing’s new midsize airplane are proving so contentious....More

Analysis

Jul 13, 2018
Article
Inside MRO

Survey Reveals Airlines Dissatisfied With OEM MRO Pricing, Interiors Suppliers  

An AeroDynamic/Aviation Week survey finds that airlines are not pleased with commercial aviation OEMs’ aftermarket pricing....More

Technology

Jul 13, 2018
Article
Inside MRO

The Race To Reduce Broadband Installation Time  

Connectivity providers look to install inflight broadband systems in as little time as possible....More
Jul 10, 2018
article
Inside MRO

ADS-B Out Mandate Spurs Increasing Interest In ADS-B In  

Adding ADS-B In would give pilots the ability to view, on a flight deck display, the presence of other nearby aircraft through receiving their precise ADS-B Out position information....More
Jul 13, 2018
Article
Inside MRO

EasyJet Rolls Out AI-Based Tool To Aid MRO Planning  

Continuing its pattern of innovative MRO approaches, EasyJet uses new software tools to improve maintenance scheduling....More

Interview

Jul 13, 2018
Article
Inside MRO

What’s Up For Boeing Global Services At Year Two?  

Boeing Global Services might be ahead of pace to get to $50 billion in revenues in the next 5-10 years....More

Engineered

Jul 13, 2018
Article
Inside MRO

More And Smarter Sensors Are Coming  

Could the aviation industry be getting close to finding the holy grail of sensors, monitoring aircraft structures?...More

Engines

Jul 13, 2018
article
Inside MRO

Busy MTU Looks To Grow Capacity At Engine Shops  

With its engine shops running at capacity, MTU Maintenance is undertaking a series of expansion drives to ensure demand is met....More

Engine Analysis

Jul 13, 2018
Article
Inside MRO

Need For Narrowbody Lift Is Straining CFM56-7 MRO  

Used parts are scarce as operators keep flying older aircraft....More

MRO Links

Jul 13, 2018
Article
Inside MRO

Innovative Products For Aircraft Inspections  

Finding chip debris is fluids, fast defect measurement, remote collaboration....More

Viewpoint

Jul 13, 2018
Article
Inside MRO

Can We Handle the Truth? Data Veracity in MRO  

The aviation industry is making data-driven decisions, but how good is the raw information used in Big Data solutions?...More
