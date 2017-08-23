Among the surfing crowd, one of the sport’s ultimate goals is to slide into the hollow part of a wave that forms when the top travels faster than the bottom. Once in, you are said to be “barreled” or “shacked” or “tubed.” And that, dear reader, is “sick” (translation: good). Well, Surf Air, the Santa Monica, California-based all-you-can-fly membership carrier, is flying through the tube at the moment and accelerating. Launched in 2013, ...