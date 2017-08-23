Among the surfing crowd, one of the sport’s ultimate goals is to slide into the hollow part of a wave that forms when the top travels faster than the bottom. Once in, you are said to be “barreled” or “shacked” or “tubed.” And that, dear reader, is “sick” (translation: good). Well, Surf Air, the Santa Monica, California-based all-you-can-fly membership carrier, is flying through the tube at the moment and accelerating. Launched in 2013, ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Opinion: Surf Air Bets Membership Airlines Will Succeed Abroad " is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.