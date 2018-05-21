Spacecraft Software To Enable Certifiable Drones Certifiable flight and ground control software for unmanned aircraft that is based on a system developed by NASA for spacecraft has been flight-tested by Windhover Labs. The startup is now offering the software to manufacturers and buyers of drones and their avionics. Windhover’s software is built on the backbone of NASA’s Core Flight System (CFS) framework. The flight-certified software has been used on several spacecraft, ...