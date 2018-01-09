Hydrogen is receiving renewed attention as the interests of aircraft operators, system manufacturers and some local authorities are converging in some aspects. The trend is also evidence of the limit some players see in enhancing batteries. In commercial aviation, a hydrogen-fueled commercial aircraft is far in the future, as is an electrically powered aircraft that relies on batteries. In the latter case, their low energy density limits their usefulness (AW&ST Aug. 14-Sept. 3, p. ...