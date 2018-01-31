Most drones piggyback on the infrastructure they need to operate. GPS was not designed to let real estate agents take overhead pictures of homes from flying robots, but it is typical of the tasks enabled by the GPS-based waypoint navigation built into the majority of drones. And most of the time, for most purposes, GPS navigation works well for unmanned aircraft. But what if the drone needs to fly somewhere GPS does not work? Perhaps underground, in a cave. Such is the lot of the Tilt ...