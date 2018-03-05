Urban air mobility and electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) vehicles turned out to be a major talking point at this year’s Heli-Expo convention in, where the coming wave appears to be welcomed rather than feared by established helicopter manufacturers. Sparked into life in 2016 largely by ride-hailing company Uber, which is working with suppliers on five eVTOL configurations, the broader explosion in interest in electrical vertical flight has spawned a plethora of proposals. ...