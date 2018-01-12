What does it take, in 2018, to make a quadcopter stand out as a machine worth writing about? At the CES consumer electronics show in Las Vegas Jan. 9-12, where dozens of companies are showing off myriad slight variations on the form, three models stood out—as much for what they represent as for what each specific drone model does. The Mystic by Airlango is a quadcopter with a camera pointed forward and limbs that fold against its side for compact travel. It has a fairly standard ...