If there is a future for aviation lurking within the techno-spectacle that is the CES consumer electronics show, that future is the air taxi. During Brian Krzanich’s Jan. 8 keynote address, the Intel CEO played video of himself riding in the Volocopter, an 18-rotor passenger-carrying unmanned aircraft. A few minutes later, the screen behind Krzanich lifted to reveal the Volocopter VC200 prototype in a cage on the stage. It slowly lifted a few feet off the platform, dragging ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"At CES, Air Taxis Stake A Claim On The Skies Of Tomorrow" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.