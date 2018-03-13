Testing of a raft of new flight deck systems, alternative fuels, materials and a shorter thrust reverser has begun in Seattle on a modified Boeing 777-200F as part of the company’s ongoing EcoDemonstrator program. The latest EcoDemonstrator—a Fedex-owned aircraft originally delivered late last year and loaned back to Boeing for the test program—is the fifth in the series since the initiative began with evaluation of several new technologies on a 737-800 in 2012. ...