DEFENSE Protests by Boeing and Bombardier over the U.S. Air Force’s decision to allow L3 Technologies to choose the platform to replace its EC-130H Compass Call jamming aircraft have been denied by the Government Accountability Office. The Air Force has designated L3 as systems integrator for the EC-X. Russian Helicopters’ Mil Moscow Design Bureau has been contracted by the country’s defense ministry to develop a concept for a high-speed attack helicopter. The SBV ...
