COMMERCIAL AVIATION Airbus’s A340 laminar-flow demonstrator made its first flight from Tarbes, France, on Sept. 26 under Europe’s Clean Sky research program’s BLADE project. Smooth, drag-reducing airflow was achieved over the two transonic laminar outer wing sections fitted to the modified and instrumented aircraft. Boeing has established a New Midmarket Airplane program office, led by 787 veteran Mark Jenks, in a significant step toward potential launch of the low-cost ...
