DEFENSE Russia’s Beriev A-100 airborne early warning and control aircraft made its first flight from Taganrog on Nov. 18. The A-100 is based on an Ilyushin Il-76MD-90A airlifter, with a Vega Corp. active, electronically scanned array radar in the rotodome. It is to begin replacing the A-50 and A-50U in 2020. Russia’s United Aircraft Corp. rolled out a new-build Tupolev Tu-160 strategic bomber on Nov. 16 in Kazan. Based on an incomplete airframe from the original production ...