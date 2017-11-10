DEFENSE Lockheed Martin is to provide a high-power fiber laser for live-fire testing on a fighter by 2021 under the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory’s Self-protect High-Energy Laser Demonstrator program to assess whether a podded laser weapon can protect aircraft from air-to-air and surface-to-air missiles. After significant delays, the U.S. Air Force has accepted the initial version of Raytheon’s next-generation, cyberhardened ground control system for GPS III navigation ...
