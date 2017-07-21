COMMERCIAL AVIATION EasyJet has obtained an air operator’s certificate in Austria to deal with the UK’s decision to leave the European Union (EU). The new Vienna-based airline, EasyJet Europe, will “enable EasyJet to continue to operate flights both across Europe and domestically within European countries after the UK has left the EU,” the company says. Air Canada Flight 759 overflew four aircraft on the taxiway parallel to Runway 28R at San Francisco ...