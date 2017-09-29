No Pilot? No Passenger I agree with reader Matt Marohn when it comes to pilotless cockpits (Sept. 18-Oct. 1, p. 7). Until a box full of electronics is skilled enough to do what Capt. Chesley Sullenberger did in 2009 in landing his aircraft safely on the Hudson River, I would not consider taking a flight without an experienced pilot onboard. I have been an aeronautical engineer for decades and know full well that electronics are not infallible. Although they have proven ...