One Cover Falls Short . . . I was disappointed in your choice of cover photograph for the June 4-17 issue. It depicts a ground crewmember refueling an aircraft. His face shield is in the up position, rendering it unable to protect against splashes or spills from the jet fuel. Proper use of personal protective equipment should be featured. It could mean the difference between a minor incident (fuel splash) and a serious eye injury. Also, that open sleeve the worker ...