The U.S. Army wants to increase its purchase of Boeing AH-64 Apaches but buy fewer CH-47 Chinooks and UH-60M Sikorsky Black Hawks.
The U.S. Army’s budget top line has been increased 5.1% to $137.2 billion in President Donald Trump’s spending request for fiscal ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "U.S. Army Budget Prioritizes Ops Over New Procurement".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.