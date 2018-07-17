Israel plans to launch a miniature spacecraft to land on the moon by early next year. The craft will be launched as a secondary payload on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, and its journey to the moon will last about two months, making Israel the fourth country after the U.S., China and Russia to reach the moon.

Weighing only about 1,300 lb., the Israeli lunar spacecraft will be the smallest lunar lander to date.

Its mission will be the culmination of eight years of intensive collaboration between SpaceIL and its main subcontractor, Israel Aerospace Industries (Chalet A29). Approximately US$88 million has been invested in development and construction, mostly from private donors headed by SpaceIL president Morris Kahn, who personally anted up approximately US$27 million.

Fuel for the 1.5-by-2-meter Israeli spacecraft will comprise some 75% of its total weight. Its maximum speed will exceed 10 km per second. The spacecraft’s design and development process involved intensive work on the part of engineers, scientists and team members. Its development began in 2013 and continued until last year, when construction commenced at IAI’s Mabat facility.

SpaceIL aims to stimulate an “Apollo effect” in Israel, encouraging children to study science, technology, engineering and mathematics, to change their perception of these subjects, and to generate an overall sense of capability. In recent years, SpaceIL has ignited the imaginations of about 900,000 children nationwide, with the help of a broad network of volunteers.

According to SpaceIL CEO Ido Anteby, Israel’s trip to the moon will begin as the spacecraft disengages from the launch rocket at an altitude of about 60,000 km. The craft will gradually extend its apogee of elliptical orbits of Earth by briefly triggering its thrusters and main engine until it reaches a point near the moon where it begins to reverse the thrust, effecting gradually lower lunar orbits.

A final landing phase will be processed autonomously by the spacecraft’s navigation control systems, completing the two-month journey. The landing site for the mission is flat and located at the moon’s twilight zone, enabling at least two days of operation at moderate temperatures, expected to begin on or about February 13.

The SpaceIL craft, carrying the Israeli flag, will take photos and video of the landing site and will perform a scientific experiment in collaboration with the London-based Weizmann Institute, measuring the moon’s magnetic field. Data will be transmitted to the IAI control room.

As the landing zone enters daylight, the mission is likely to end due to exposure to the moon’s hostile environment.