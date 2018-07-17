In a market forecast released just two weeks before the show, regional aircraft manufacturer ATR predicts the inherent qualities of turboprops will sustain demand for 3,000 of them over the next 20 years.

A key driver is regional connectivity, ATR says. The small size and relatively low operating cost of a 40- to 80-seat turboprop makes it suitable for thin routes and small airports. Globally, “36% of all commercial airports rely exclusively on turboprops,” ATR asserts. CEO Christian Scherer has long cited Asian archipelagos as the perfect example of places needing connecting flights. By 2037, 30% of regional traffic will come from routes that do not yet exist, ATR anticipates.

It believes that start-up regional carriers may be the method by which small U.S. cities that have lost air services may have their connectivity restored. “In the U.S., increasingly, people from small communities have to drive five or six hours to get flights. We believe there’s a growing market for boutique carriers – for example, expanding out of MROs,” ATR vice president for marketing Zuzana Hrnkova says.

However, slow growth – if any – in the U.S. and Europe may leave the Asian market leading the way for growth deliveries. ATR forecasts the turboprop fleet in China and the rest of Asia to grow to 1,715 by 2037, from 750 aircraft in 2017.

Hrnkova says that regional aircraft at present account for only 3-5% of China’s total commercial aviation fleet, compared to 25% globally, “so there’s huge potential for regional development.” ATR last year received its first letters of intent from China, for a combined 13 ATR 42-600s. The first deliveries are slated for 2018, just after certification.

The other turboprop feature that the airframer hopes will boost sales is a lower fuel-burn price. ATR assumes that the price of oil will double in the next 20 years, pushing airlines toward more economic aircraft. When compared to an equivalent-size regional jet, a latest-generation ATR emits up to 40% less CO2, the manufacturer says.

In ATRs 2018-37 market forecast, nearly 80% of the total demand is expected to come from the 61- to 80-seat category (corresponding to the ATR 72) and the remaining 20% from the 40- to 60-seat market, where the ATR 42 is now the only aircraft in production.