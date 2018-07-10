The U.S. Air Force will receive the first of its long-awaited Boeing KC-46A Pegasus aerial refueling tankers in October 2018 and another 17 by April 2019. Although deliveries were delayed by protracted development issues, the Air Force remains on track to take up to 179 KC-46As by 2027. Designed to replace the aging KC-135, the multirole KC-46A is capable of air refueling using both boom and hose-and-drogue systems. The aircraft also can carry cargo, passengers and patients. Refueling ...