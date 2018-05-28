The whole point of a business jet is that you go when you want go, but those heading toward London this summer face an almost blanket ban on overnight arrivals and departures. There is, however, a light shining in the darkness – London Southend and its Stobart Jet Centre, with unrestricted 24/7 operations.

“We are the only London area facility available for nighttime movements after midnight during the summer of 2018,” says Steve Grimes, managing director of Stobart Jet Centre. The only other unrestricted airport within possible striking distance is Birmingham, some 125 mi. away from London. Paris is not much further away than that!

Grimes is here with his team to promote Southend Airport, 40 mi. from London by road and connected by fast train right from the airport itself.

The Centre is a well-kept secret, it seems, and Grimes is determined it shouldn’t stay that way.

While other airports such as Luton and Stansted are crowding out business aviation with their increasing focus on low-cost carriers, Southend is wide open. Once a run-down outlying satellite of London, its seeming remoteness is now one of its main advantages: It is outside the capital’s crowded airspace, and, shunned by the airlines, it hasn’t generated much noise or attracted much local opposition. For business jets it is ideal.

Ten years ago the airport was bought by trucking magnate Eddie Stobart, who has invested massively in business aviation for the long term, says Grimes. “They rebuilt and extended the runway. They built a new control tower. They built a new commercial passenger terminal; that needed a rail link, so they built a railway line and station, 1 min. away. The airport needed a hotel, so they built a four-star hotel. And then business aviation: We needed a realistic parking area next to the FBO, so they built 12 A320 parking stands adjacent to a massive hangar that can hold six Boeing BBJs at a time.”

A plush, multi-million-dollar FBO opened in January.

Cars can drive to the ramp; crews can walk from the airplane to the FBO or hangar, to the hotel or to the train station. The environment is spacious and amenable, says Grimes.

And it’s open 24 hours.

“We built the new FBO with a mind to exactly what customers want. They want privacy, speed and lack of hassle. They don't want any interruptions to their lives, they just want to breeze through the airport quickly and unnoticed. And that we can give them.

“But they also need a beautiful facility in the event there is an air traffic delay, or a technical problem, or the aircraft is late.”

Word is spreading: Business aviation movements are expected to top 2,000 this year, and Grimes is aiming for 10,000 per annum by 2020, if not sooner.

Stobart Southend also brings cheaper parking and operating costs to the London market, says Grimes. “If you park a Boeing BBJ at Luton for 24 hr. it's going to cost you around GBP7,100. Stansted for 24 hr. is GBP2,000. Southend: GBP1,000. That’s one-seventh the cost of Luton.”

Grimes is a familiar face to many transatlantic travelers. He joined Stobart last August after a 20-year career that includes running an FBO at London-Luton and setting up Harrods Aviation, which has FBOs at both London-Luton and Stansted.

Stobart Eyes Building an FBO Chain

Having built a business jet center at London Southend, Stobart is nurturing plans for a chain of several FBOs.

“Our growth targets include the possible strategic acquisition of more FBOs,” says Stobart Jet Centre Managing Director Steve Grimes.

“We're not going to stop with just Southend. We would be looking at other locations in the UK, and in Western Europe.

“Don't be surprised if they’re places like Manchester, Birmingham, Paris, Nice. I'm not saying it would be those locations but places where there's a reason. It would be somewhere that has demand for business aviation, and needs a good service provider.”