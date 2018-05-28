HondaJet’s deliveries might be greater, but Embraer’s entry-level Phenom 100 “is currently not losing deals to that manufacturer in this space,” says Michael Amalfitano, president and CEO of Embraer Executive Jets.

Forty-three HondaJets were delivered in 2017 in the very light jet’s second full year of production, versus 18 Embraer Phenom 100Es last year. HondaJet was ramping up production to deliver against a pent-up backlog, while Embraer was switching to the latest iteration of the Phenom 100, the 100EV, of which 15 have been delivered since the first left the factory in March.

“We feel very confident that our product positioning and our success in the marketplace across this space is very meaningful, and the airplane is delivering a higher value proposition. As a result we will continue to protect our customer base as well as grow share,” Amalfitano says.

The Phenom 100EV debuting here is the third updated iteration in 10 years of the popular jet, some 350 of which are flying in 30 countries. It features the Garmin 3000 Prodigy Touch touchscreen flight deck, which was introduced in the market by the Phenom 300 light jet, and outstanding hot-and-high performance. Amalfitano points to its success in the demanding role of pilot training, especially in the challenging Middle East environment where it serves with Etihad and Emirates flight academies.

More than 50 Phenom 100s are in operation in 20 countries throughout Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The Phenom 100EV is priced at $4.5 million versus the HondaJet’s $4.9 million.